4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $179,500

COME MAKE THIS 4 BED 2 BATH HOME YOURS! UPDATES INCLUDE: ROOF ON HOUSE & GARAGE 2020, WINDOWS 2019, ENTRANCE DOORS 2019, GARAGE DOOR & OPENER 2020, UPDATED KITCHEN 2020 WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, COUNTERS, SINK, FAUCET & FLOORING, UPDATED UPSTAIRS BATHROOM 2021. UPDATED LIGHT FIXTURES & CEILING FANS AS WELL! LARGE DECK & FENCED IN BACK YARD. SINGLE CAR GARAGE HAS AN OUTLET TO CHARGE AN ELECTRIC VEHICLE.