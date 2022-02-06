THIS CHARMING 4 BEDROOM, 1.5 BATHROOM IS THE HOME YOU HAVE BEEN LOOKING FOR. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND 3, OF THE 4 BEDROOMS. YOUR MAIN LEVEL OFFERS LIVING, FORMAL DINING, THE 4TH BEDROOM, KITCHEN, 1.5 BATHROOMS AND A SUNROOM OFF THE DINING ROOM. THE BASEMENT OFFERS YOU ADDITIONAL SPACE TO BE USED AS A NON-CONFORMING, FAMILY ROOM, OR HOW YOU SEE FIT! SHINGLES ARE 25YR HIGH IMPACT. GARAGE NEW 2017. NEW LANDSCAPING 2021. CALL TO MAKE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY.
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $183,000
