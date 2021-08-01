COME MAKE THIS 4 BED 2 BATH HOME YOURS! UPDATES INCLUDE: ROOF 2020, WINDOWS 2018, ENTRANCE DOORS 2018, GARAGE DOOR & OPENER 2020, UPDATED KITCHEN 2020, UPDATED BASEMENT BATHROOM 2020, UPDATED UPSTAIRS BATHROOM 2020/2021. SHOWING DATE TO BEGIN JULY 22, 2021. TENANT CURRENTLY LIVES IN PROPERTY AND HAS ASKED FOR A 24 HOUR NOTICE FOR SHOWINGS - SHOWINGS NEED TO BE SCHEDULED FOR AFTER 5:00 P.M.
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $185,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
This isn’t the first brush with gun trouble for the Decatur man, whose aliases on his jail booking sheet include the name “Pistol-Pete.”
- Updated
Editor's note: As of Thursday morning, this story has been updated to include the name of the individual arrested in connection with the incident.
Although last weekend’s induction into the Nebraska Music Hall of Fame was a tremendous honor for Columbus-based band SideStep, what made it m…
A staffing shortage has resulted in the Pawnee Plunge shortening its daily hours as summer winds down.
- Updated
Editor's note: This story has been updated to include comments from ADM's media relations stating that no carbon monoxide has been found to es…
Whenever Josh Gasper flashed his smile, it would brighten up a room, said his mother, Stacey.
Only 10 years ago, Maggie Malone had never competed in javelin. Now, she has a chance at calling herself the best in the world.
Columbus Mayor Jim Bulkley said he knows four people have been tested for carbon monoxide, but did not say the cases had been officially linke…
When the Journal Star wrote about the effort in 2014, Newport had raised $117,000. Then their total grew by nearly $70,000, much of that from strangers who read the story.
- Updated
Mary Young's career as the Central Community College-Columbus volleyball coach will end with some symmetry after all.