 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $185,000

4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $185,000

4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $185,000

COME MAKE THIS 4 BED 2 BATH HOME YOURS! UPDATES INCLUDE: ROOF 2020, WINDOWS 2018, ENTRANCE DOORS 2018, GARAGE DOOR & OPENER 2020, UPDATED KITCHEN 2020, UPDATED BASEMENT BATHROOM 2020, UPDATED UPSTAIRS BATHROOM 2020/2021. SHOWING DATE TO BEGIN JULY 22, 2021. TENANT CURRENTLY LIVES IN PROPERTY AND HAS ASKED FOR A 24 HOUR NOTICE FOR SHOWINGS - SHOWINGS NEED TO BE SCHEDULED FOR AFTER 5:00 P.M.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News