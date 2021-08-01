4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $185,000

COME MAKE THIS 4 BED 2 BATH HOME YOURS! UPDATES INCLUDE: ROOF 2020, WINDOWS 2018, ENTRANCE DOORS 2018, GARAGE DOOR & OPENER 2020, UPDATED KITCHEN 2020, UPDATED BASEMENT BATHROOM 2020, UPDATED UPSTAIRS BATHROOM 2020/2021. SHOWING DATE TO BEGIN JULY 22, 2021. TENANT CURRENTLY LIVES IN PROPERTY AND HAS ASKED FOR A 24 HOUR NOTICE FOR SHOWINGS - SHOWINGS NEED TO BE SCHEDULED FOR AFTER 5:00 P.M.