4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $210,000

THIS RANCH STYLE HOME IS LOCATED ON A LARGE CORNER LOT IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD ON THE EAST SIDE OF TOWN. LARGE PANTRY IN THE KITCHEN WITH GREAT STORAGE. FINISHED BASEMENT W/ FAMILY ROOM & 4TH BEDROOM W/ EGRESS! ONE CAR GARAGE ALSO HAS GREAT STORAGE ALONG WITH STORAGE SHED IN THE BACKYARD. THIS ONE WONT LAST LONG! WELL PUMP FOR UNDERGROUND SPRINKLERS. PLAYGROUND IN THE BACKYARD STAYS.