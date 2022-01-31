 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $210,000

THIS RANCH STYLE HOME IS LOCATED ON A LARGE CORNER LOT IN A QUIET NEIGHBORHOOD ON THE EAST SIDE OF TOWN. LARGE PANTRY IN THE KITCHEN WITH GREAT STORAGE. FINISHED BASEMENT W/ FAMILY ROOM & 4TH BEDROOM W/ EGRESS! ONE CAR GARAGE ALSO HAS GREAT STORAGE ALONG WITH STORAGE SHED IN THE BACKYARD. THIS ONE WONT LAST LONG! WELL PUMP FOR UNDERGROUND SPRINKLERS. PLAYGROUND IN THE BACKYARD STAYS.

