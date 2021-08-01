4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $210,000

THIS HOUSE WILL GRAB YOUR ATTENTION FROM THE STREET! WONDERFUL CURB APPEAL, WHITE VINYL FENCE ACCENTS THE CHARMING BACKYARD FOR SUMMER ENJOYMENT AROUND THE BRICK FIREPLACE AND OUTDOOR DINING. ALMOST 1,500 SQ FT HOME HAS ORIGINAL WOOD FLOORS IN THE DINING AREA ALONG WITH BUILT-IN CABINETS & A BOW WINDOW. TILE FLOORS IN THE KITCHEN & MAIN BATH. 3 BEDS UPSTAIRS. 1 BED IN THE BASEMENT & FAMILY ROOM. EXTRA DEEP DRIVEWAY FOR OFF STREET PARKING, 2 CAR DETACHED GARAGE.