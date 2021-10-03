4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $215,000

THIS 4 BED, 2 BATH HOMES SITS IN A QUIET CUL-DE-SAC CENTRALLY LOCATED IN COLUMBUS. LIVING ROOM AREA WAS CONVERTED FROM A GARAGE YEARS AGO FOR ADDITIONAL LIVING SPACE. LVP WAS RECENTLY INSTALLED IN THIS AREA. BASEBOARDS IN LIVING SPACE HAVE NOT BEEN USED AND SELLERS ARE NOT SURE IF THEY WORK. SCREENED IN SUNROOM ON BACK SIDE OF HOUSE TO ENJOY THOSE SUMMER EVENINGS. LARGE FENCED IN YARD WITH DETACHED SHED AND STEEL BUILDING STAY WITH PROPERTY.