4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $220,000

TAKE A LOOK AT THIS LARGER SPLIT FOYER HOME LOCATED ON A SMALL LAKE. THIS 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME HAS A TON TO OFFER FOR THE PERSON WHO WANTS TO PUT A LITTLE WORK IN. LOWER LEVER FEATURES A LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE. BACKYARD IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING WITH A SUNKEN DECK THAT LOOKS OVER THE LAKE.

