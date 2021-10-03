4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $235,000

NEWLY RENOVATED HOME READY FOR YOU TO MAKE IT YOUR OWN. HOME OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN LEVEL PLUS ONE NON-CONFORMING BEDROOM IN THE BASEMENT. NEW WINDOWS HAVE BEEN ADDED IN ADDITION TO NEW FLOORING, PAINT, LIGHT FIXTURES, ELECTRICAL PANEL, ETC. PATIO DOOR IN DINING ROOM ADDED FOR EASIER ACCESS TO YOUR FENCED IN BACKYARD. KITCHEN CABINETS WERE TORE OUT AND NEW CABINETS INSTALLED WITH NEW LAYOUT. EVERYTHING IN BASEMENT HAS BEEN REMOVED AND REDONE. COMPLETELY NEW BATHROOM INSTALLED IN BASEMENT.