AS SOON AS YOU STEP INTO THIS LOVELY HOME YOU WILL FALL IN LOVE WITH ALL OF THE MODERN UPDATES. THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME HAS SO MUCH TO OFFER: 3 BEDROOMS ON THE MAIN FLOOR ALONG WITH 1 LEGAL BEDROOM & 2 NON-CONFORMING BEDROOMS IN THE BASEMENT, A BATHROOM ON EACH LEVEL, FENCED-IN YARD, ROOF REPLACED IN 2021, 12X16 STORAGE SHED, NEW WINDOWS THROUGHOUT THE MAIN LEVEL. CLOTHES WASHER/DRYER STAYS. LOCATED NEAR A GOLF COURSE AND GRADE SCHOOL. THIS HOME IS MOVE-IN READY, CALL TO SCHEDULE YOUR TOUR.
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $245,000
