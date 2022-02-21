 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $265,000

4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $265,000

NEW BEGINNINGS; BRIGHT AND CHEERY UPDATED 4 BEDROOMS SPLIT FOYER LOCATED ON A LOW TRAFFIC STREET WITH NO BACKYARD NEIGHBORS. UPDATES INCLUDE: REFRIGERATOR 2021, SHINGLES 2020, RANGE AND MICROWAVE 2018, WOOD DECK, GUTTERS, DOWNSPOUTS AND CULLIGAN WATER SOFTENER 2016, UNDERGROUND SPRINKLERS 2021. KITCHEN IS WIRED FOR A DISPOSAL. WATER HEATER IS RENTED FROM LOUP POWER. 2 CAR 23X26 GARAGE. PLAY SET IS INCLUDED.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Discoverers make Friday plans

Discoverers make Friday plans

OMAHA - Four Columbus High wrestlers are one win away from wrestling for a state title at the 2022 Nebraska Wrestling Championships in Omaha.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News