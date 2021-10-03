 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $268,000

CENTRALLY LOCATED IS THIS BEAUTIFUL BI-LEVEL HOME. THIS HOME HAS BEEN COMPLETLY RENOVATED! NEW KITCHEN, BATHROOMS, FLOORING, LIGHTING, WINDOWS, SIDING AND MORE. IF YOU DON'T WANT THE HASSLES OF REPAIRS, THIS IS THE HOME FOR YOU! CALL TODAY FOR YOUR SHOWING.

