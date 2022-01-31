4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $270,000

WELL LOVED HOME SITUATED ON A BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED LOT WITH 3 CAR GARAGE CAPACITY. DETACHED 24X24 GARAGE IS HEATED AND COOLED. NEW MAIN FLOOR CARPET AND KITCHEN/DINING TILE. REMODELED BATHROOMS, ONYX SHOWER AND 2 VANITY SINKS IN MAIN BATH. NEW MICROWAVE, RO SYSTEM IS 2 YEARS OLD, HOT TUB AND WATER HEATER ARE 4 YEARS OLD. BASEMENT HAS AN ADDITIONAL ENTRANCE DIRECT TO BACKYARD. SHINGLES REPLACED IN 2009. HIGH EFFICIENCY GAS FURNACE AND HEAT PUMP NEW IN 2008 ALONG WITH VINYL SIDING. WINDOWS REPLACED IN 2010.