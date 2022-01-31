 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $270,000

4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $270,000

WELL LOVED HOME SITUATED ON A BEAUTIFULLY LANDSCAPED LOT WITH 3 CAR GARAGE CAPACITY. DETACHED 24X24 GARAGE IS HEATED AND COOLED. NEW MAIN FLOOR CARPET AND KITCHEN/DINING TILE. REMODELED BATHROOMS, ONYX SHOWER AND 2 VANITY SINKS IN MAIN BATH. NEW MICROWAVE, RO SYSTEM IS 2 YEARS OLD, HOT TUB AND WATER HEATER ARE 4 YEARS OLD. BASEMENT HAS AN ADDITIONAL ENTRANCE DIRECT TO BACKYARD. SHINGLES REPLACED IN 2009. HIGH EFFICIENCY GAS FURNACE AND HEAT PUMP NEW IN 2008 ALONG WITH VINYL SIDING. WINDOWS REPLACED IN 2010.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News