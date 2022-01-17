INVITING 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATH RANCH STYLE HOME. A CLEAN AND WELL-MAINTAINED HOME WITH MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY, BAR/KITCHEN IN BASEMENT FAMILY ROOM AREA AND OVERSIZED GARAGE. EXTERIOR FEATURES INCLUDE VINYL SIDING, STORAGE SHED, DECK, PATIO AND U/G SPRINKLERS ON A NICE SIZED LOT.
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $289,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Editor's note: This article will be updated as the story develops.
AD Alberts happy with Frost's staff hires, says, 'We’re going to get a really good running backs coach'
The AD is pleased with the four hires to the football coaching staff and is confident the final one will be the right fit for the Huskers.
About two hours after the crash, the driver's preliminary breath test was .156 — nearly double the legal limit.
He is no longer expected to attend NU this spring due to an academic snag, sources tell the Journal Star.
The pet owner told police that her cat attacked her after she told it she was going to "put it in its room." The cat was taken into custody.
On Monday, Sarah Ehlers started the job she was made to do: Talent and Workforce Development Director for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.
What shouldn't get lost in Tuesday's Columbus High and Norfolk wrestling dual are the unexpected heroics of Discoverer sophomore Antonio Granados.
Bud Crawford, the world champion boxer from Omaha, has filed a lawsuit against his former promoter, Top Rank, alleging racial bias hindered his career.
A fire on Jan. 7 at an area trailer park caused irreplaceable damages to one trailer and some to another.
An Omaha man who fled to Nicaragua while awaiting trial on child enticement charges won’t be going to any remote locales anytime soon. His next destination: Tecumseh or Lincoln. In prison.