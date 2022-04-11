 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $298,500

4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $298,500

NICE 4 BEDROOM 3 BATH HOME IN THE BRADSHAW SUBDIVISION. LOTS OF NICE UPDATES. OPEN FLOOR PLAN. FENCED YARD WITH SHED. **VIDEO AND AUDIO SURVIELLANCE PRESENT AT THIS PROPERTY**

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Village of Duncan to expand

Village of Duncan to expand

Duncan, a village with a population of just under 400, located southwest of Columbus, recently began construction on a residential subdivision…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News