4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $299,000

WELCOME TO YOUR 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOM SPACIOUS MULTI-LEVEL HOME! VAULTED CEILINGS IN THE LIVING ROOM AND KITCHEN GIVE THIS HOME AN OPEN FEEL. ENJOY THE PRIVACY OF HAVING ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, WITH AN EXTRA LIVING/ENTERTAINING SPACE IN THE BASEMENT, ENJOY TIME OUTSIDE UNDER YOUR PERGOLA, OR WALK TO ONE OF THE MANY AMENITIES NEAR YOU, LIKE THE PARK, CHURCH OR SCHOOL. SCHEDULE YOUR PRIVATE TOUR TODAY TO MAKE THIS BEAUTIFUL HOME YOURS!