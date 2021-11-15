CHECK OUT THIS WELL MAINTAINED SPLIT-ENTRY HOME FEATURING 4 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS, OVERSIZE 2 CAR GARAGE, BRICK WOOD-BURNING FIREPLACE AND LARGE 24'X12' DECK. MANY RECENT UPGRADES INCLUDING NEW WINDOWS AND ROOF. CALL YOUR AGENT TODAY FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING AND PREPARE TO BE IMPRESSED! PROFESSIONAL LANDSCAPING PLANS ARE AVAILABLE.
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $299,900
