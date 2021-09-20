4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $300,000

PLENTY OF SPACE AND WELL TAKEN CARE OF HOME. DESIRABLE LOCATION IN LIKE NEW CONDITION. MASTER BEDROOM OFFERS EXTRA SPACE W/ DIMENSIONS OF 23X12' IN ADDITION TO EN SUITE BATH AND LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. BASEMENT BATHROOM RECENTLY ADDED WITHIN THE PAST YEAR. LIVING ROOM WAS ADDED PREVIOUSLY AND OFFERS GAS FIREPLACE WITH ATRIUM DOORS TO LARGE FENCED IN BACKYARD. NICELY LANDSCAPED WITH ESTABLISHED GARDEN. SPRINKLER SYSTEM IS ON ITS OWN WELL FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE OF WATERING WITH NO CITY RESTRICTIONS.