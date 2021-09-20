 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $300,000

4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $300,000

4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $300,000

PLENTY OF SPACE AND WELL TAKEN CARE OF HOME. DESIRABLE LOCATION IN LIKE NEW CONDITION. MASTER BEDROOM OFFERS EXTRA SPACE W/ DIMENSIONS OF 23X12' IN ADDITION TO EN SUITE BATH AND LARGE WALK IN CLOSET. BASEMENT BATHROOM RECENTLY ADDED WITHIN THE PAST YEAR. LIVING ROOM WAS ADDED PREVIOUSLY AND OFFERS GAS FIREPLACE WITH ATRIUM DOORS TO LARGE FENCED IN BACKYARD. NICELY LANDSCAPED WITH ESTABLISHED GARDEN. SPRINKLER SYSTEM IS ON ITS OWN WELL FOR YOUR CONVENIENCE OF WATERING WITH NO CITY RESTRICTIONS.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News