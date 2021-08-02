 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $315,000

4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $315,000

4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $315,000

BUILT IN 2011, SHOWS LIKE BRAND NEW! STEP INTO THIS 4 BEDROOM, 3 BATHROOM, 2 WALK IN CLOSETS, BEAUTY! COMPLETE WITH VAULTED CEILINGS, MASTER BATH, MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY, EXTRA LARGE DOUBLE CAR GARAGE WITH EXTRA CEMENT PPAD. CURB APPEAL AT IT'S FINEST! THIS IS A SPECIAL TREAT FOR YOUR NEW HOME! THIS HOME WILL GO FAST, MAKE AN APPOINTMENT TODAY!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News