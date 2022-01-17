4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $325,000

HERE IS YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO OWN A HOME IN HILLSIDE ESTATES NEAR ELKS COUNTRY CLUB & GOLF COURSE. SELLER HAS INVESTED TIME & MONEY INTO MANY UPATES ON THIS HOME.CURRENT OWNERS INSTALLED SOLID WOOD DOORS THROUGHOUT, FINISHED OFF THE BASEMENT, ADDED 2 BEDROOMS, AND A BATHROOM. OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE WITH ADDITIONAL WORK SPACE IN THE BACK, LAUNDRY OFF THE KITCHEN WITH BUILT IN LAUNDRY SHELVING.