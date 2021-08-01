 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $329,900

SHOW-STOPPING 2 STORY HOME IN PRISTINE CONDITION, WITH AN ABUNDANCE OF CHARACTER AND CHARM. KITCHEN FEATURES LOTS OF CABINETS, CORIAN COUNTERS, EATING BAR AND NEWER APPLIANCES. FRENCH DOORS BETWEEN FORMAL DINING AND LIVING ROOMS. FRONT PORCH/SUN ROOM ADDS AN ADDITIONAL 270 SQ FT TO MAIN FLOOR LIVING AREA. SPACIOUS BEDROOMS WITH WALK-IN CLOSETS. LARGE 12X15 UPSTAIRS BATH WITH DOUBLE SINKS AND ONYX TOPS, 3X5 TILED WALK-IN SHOWER, SEPARATE JETTED TUB AND WALK-OUT DECK. FULLY FINISHED WALK-UP ATTIC.

