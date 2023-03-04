NEW CONSTRUCTION TOWNHOME BY B-D CONSTRUCTION INC IN NEW AUGUSTINE PLACE SUBDIVISION! ENJOY MODERN AMENITIES, INCLUDING MAIN FLOOR MUDROOM, HUGE KITCHEN WITH CONVENIENT CENTER ISLAND, OWNER'S SUITE WITH EN SUITE BATH, LARGE CLOSETS AND COVERED BACK PATIO. BASEMENT FINISHED WITH 2 ADDTL BEDS, BATH AND FAMILY ROOM. EXTERIOR FEATURES LP SMART SIDING, STONE, UGS AND SOD. TAXES BASED ON LOT ON ONLY.