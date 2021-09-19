 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $369,000

4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $369,000

4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $369,000

LOOKING TO SOAK UP SOME SUN ON YOUR VERY OWN LAKE HOME? NOW IS YOUR CHANCE TO OWN THIS 4 BEDROOM 3 1/2 BATH HOME LOCATED ON CHRISTOPHERS COVE IN COLUMBUS. THE OPEN FOOR PLAN WITH MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY IS GREAT FROM EVERYONE. KITCHEN FEATURES CUSTOM BUILT CABINETS. HOME FEATURES A LARGE WALK OUT BASEMENT WITH BOTH PATIO AND DECK. NICE SIZE YARD AND ALWO LARGE BEACH AREA. THE GARAGE IS A 2 CAR WTIH EXTRA SPAC ON TH ESIDE FOR A WORK ZONE. COME TAKE A LOOK.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Local

Correctional facility inmate dies

  • Updated

A man who had been in custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services on charges out of Platte County died on Saturday. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News