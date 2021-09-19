4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $369,000

LOOKING TO SOAK UP SOME SUN ON YOUR VERY OWN LAKE HOME? NOW IS YOUR CHANCE TO OWN THIS 4 BEDROOM 3 1/2 BATH HOME LOCATED ON CHRISTOPHERS COVE IN COLUMBUS. THE OPEN FOOR PLAN WITH MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY IS GREAT FROM EVERYONE. KITCHEN FEATURES CUSTOM BUILT CABINETS. HOME FEATURES A LARGE WALK OUT BASEMENT WITH BOTH PATIO AND DECK. NICE SIZE YARD AND ALWO LARGE BEACH AREA. THE GARAGE IS A 2 CAR WTIH EXTRA SPAC ON TH ESIDE FOR A WORK ZONE. COME TAKE A LOOK.