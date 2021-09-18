NEWER HOME LOCATED IN CENTENNIAL NEIGHBORHOOD. OPEN CONCEPT FLOOR PLAN WITH CENTER ISLAND IN KITCHEN, WALK-IN PANTRY,FORMICA TOPS, TILE BACKSPLASH & SS APPLIANCES.OWNERS ENTRANCE HAS A DROP ZONE BENCH ALONG WITH CONVENIENT MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY OFF KITCHEN. ONYX COUNTERTOPS IN BATHROOMS ON MAIN LEVEL, 2 VANITY SINKS IN MASTER EN SUITE. SELLERS HAVE FINISHED BASEMENT TO INCLUDE LARGE FAMILY ROOM, ADDITIONAL 4TH BEDROOM, AND A 3RD BATHROOM * NOTE: BASEMENT BATHROOM WILL BE FINISHED PRIOR TO CLOSING.
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $375,000
