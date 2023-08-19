STUNNING 3 YEAR OLD RANCH HOME IN CENTENNIAL PARK WITH FINISHED BASEMENT! OPEN FLOOR PLAN WITH 9' MAIN FLOOR CEILINGS, LARGE SOUTH FACING WINDOWS PROVIDING LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHT. KITCHEN FEATURES A CENTER ISLAND, WALK-IN PANTRY AND SS APPLIANCES. OWNERS ENTRANCE HAS A DROP ZONE BENCH ALONG WITH CONVENIENT MAIN FLOOR LAUNDRY. LVP FLOORING IN KITCHEN, DINING AND LAUNDRY. CULLIGAN RO AND WATER SOFTENER. FENCED BACK YARD, 14X14 PATIO. CLEAN AND MOVE-IN READY! PREFER NO SHOWINGS BETWEEN 12:30 AND 3 PM WEEK DAYS
4 Bedroom Home in COLUMBUS - $385,000
