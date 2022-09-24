Check out this beautiful ranch home in Columbus Built in 2020. This home features an open living area with large kitchen island. The lower level has a 3/4 bath, 2 bedroom and large rec room. Main level has 2 bedrooms. Master bath with his and her sinks and walk-in closet. This home is just missing one thing.... YOU! Schedule your showing today! AMA
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $413,900
