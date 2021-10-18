 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $415,000

Kelly Incontro, M: 402-319-9414, kelly.incontro@bhhsamb.com, https://www.bhhsamb.com - A maturely landscaped 4 BR/3 BATH/3 CAR ATTACHED & HEATED GARAGE home with an IN-GROUND HEATED POOL oasis is ready for the next owners to enjoy. Within this beautiful home, you'll spend evenings relaxing by the cozy fireplace in the generous sized living rm or spacious family rm, both with new carpet. From the kitchen eat in area or formal dining rm you will cherish the pool view & never run out of cabinet space in the kitchen. The laundry room also has many cabinets for storage & is found when entering from garage. This home is located in a highly desirable neighborhood where you will enjoy the serene fenced in backyard, gazebo, deck, patio, or covered porch. You will also admire the FUN custom built bar & pool table in the basement rec rm. Pool table will stay w/new owners if desired. Additional bonus' are the flat lot, many windows, spacious bedrooms, 2 walk in closets, roof is 2 yrs old, & Elks

