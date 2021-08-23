WONDERFUL HOME WITH MANY IMPROVEMENTS. DOUBLE LOT EXTENDS BACK TO TREES ON EAST SIDE, 6-PANEL OAK DOORS, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, STONE TILED BACKSPLASH, R.O. SYSTEM, MOVABLE KITCHEN ISLAND, OAK BASEBOARD & CROWN MOLDING, WOODGRAIN VINYL PLANK FLOORS, VELUX SOLAR LIGHTING, TRIPLE PANE ENERGY SOLAR SLIM-SHADES, SWITCH CONTROLLED GAS FIREPLACE WITH AUTO FAN IN BSMT, 2-SPEED WHOLE HOUSE EXHAUST FAN, 9-FOOT CEILING, MOVIE THEATER & GREAT ROOM. ALSO INCLUDES BROWNING MEDALLION GUN SAFE. HEATED MST BATHROOM FLOOR.
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $424,000
