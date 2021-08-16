WONDERFUL HOME WITH MANY IMPROVEMENTS. DOUBLE LOT EXTENDS BACK TO TREES ON EAST SIDE, 6-PANEL OAK DOORS, QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, STONE TILED BACKSPLASH, R.O. SYSTEM, MOVABLE KITCHEN ISLAND, OAK BASEBOARD & CROWN MOLDING, WOODGRAIN VINYL PLANK FLOORS, VELUX SOLAR LIGHTING, TRIPLE PANE ENERGY SOLAR SLIM-SHADES, SWITCH CONTROLLED GAS FIREPLACE WITH AUTO FAN IN BSMT, 2-SPEED WHOLE HOUSE EXHAUST FAN, 9-FOOT CEILING, MOVIE THEATER & GREAT ROOM. ALSO INCLUDES BROWNING MEDALLION GUN SAFE. HEATED MST BATHROOM FLOOR.
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $439,900
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
This isn’t the first brush with gun trouble for the Decatur man, whose aliases on his jail booking sheet include the name “Pistol-Pete.”
According to Sam Barlean and Greg Lanc, the dozens of chicken barns near their homes have ruined their lives.
- Updated
Dave Condreay recounted how he lost his shoe in the middle of a game. Tom Zimmerman explained how everyone on the roster felt like a starter e…
- Updated
Katie Wozny wasn’t like other young adults her age. One Christmas she asked her parents not to give her presents. For her mother, Sue Wozny, t…
Alexa Sheeder died from complications of COVID-19, just 13 days after hearing the cries of her newborn boy named Barrett.
Drake Geiger, 16, collapsed after a water break at practice and was taken to the hospital. Medical staff couldn't revive him and he died there. He had played football at Norris Middle School.
Lakeview Community Schools spoke out Monday against critical race theory and the Nebraska Department of Education’s health standards, becoming…
“It was reported that the victim had been hit, kicked, and struck with a baseball bat several times,” Officer Matt Elder said.
Watch Now: ‘Chaos’ — Parents opposed to mask mandates shut down school board meeting in Wisconsin town
“Grow up and get a pair!” a man shouted at the board after being reprimanded for his comment; he was met with shouts of support. Later, a man grabbed a microphone and yelled: “We are going to take over this board right now!”
The 5-3 vote, which came after emotion-filled arguments, was a defeat for Regent Ji, Pillen, the Republican candidate for governor who introduced the resolution.