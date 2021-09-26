LAKE LIVING! THIS HOME LOOKS OVER A QUIET OPEN LAKE, BUT IS JUST MOMENTS AWAY FROM WAGNER'S MAIN LAKE. THIS HOME HAS BEEN REMODELED THROUGHOUT! A 420 SQFT ADDITION TO ADD A GARAGE BATHROOM, A WALK IN CLOSET, MASTER BATHROOM AND TO RELOCATE THE LAUNDRY ROOM HAS BEEN STARTED AND WOULD NEED TO BE FINISHED. SOME MATERIALS HAVE BEEN PURCHASED THAT WILL REMAIN WITH THE HOME. THIS PROPERTY OFFERS AN OVERSIZED 3 CAR GARAGE, WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE IN THE LR & PROPANE FIREPLACE IN MASTER. HAS DEEDED LOT.
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $450,000
