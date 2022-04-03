4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $475,000

TOTALLY UPGRADED WITH HIGH-END FEATURES, THIS HOME IS MOVE IN READY AND OFFERS A LARGE YARD PLUS BUILDINGS! SPACIOUS LIVING ROOM AND A GUEST BATH ON THE MAIN. KITCHEN AND DINING OPEN TO EACH OTHER. KITCHEN HAS LARGE PANTRY, CONVENIENT ISLAND, LOCKERS AND LAUNDRY. MASTER BEDROOM WITH BARN STYLE DOORS LEADING TO A LARGE WALK IN CLOSET AND MASTER BATH ON THE MAIN. UPPER LEVEL HAS FAMILY ROOM, 3 BEDROOMS AND HALL BATHROOM. BONUS ROOM IS FINISHED ATTIC IN 3RD LEVEL, NOT INCLUDED IN GLA.