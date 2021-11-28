RECENTLY REMODELED HOUSE, MOVE IN READY WITH LARGE YARD AND BUILDINGS! LARGE LIVING ROOM ON MAIN. KITCHEN AND DINING OPEN TO EACH OTHER. KITCHEN HAS LARGE PANTRY AND EAT IN ISLAND. LOCKERS AND LAUNDRY/.5 BATH ON MAIN. MASTER BEDROOM WITH BARN DOORS TO LARGE WALK IN CLOSET AND MASTER BATH ON MAIN. UPPER LEVEL HAS FAMILY ROOM, 3 BEDROOMS AND HALL BATHROOM. BONUS ROOM IS FINISHED ATTIC IN 3RD LEVEL, NOT INCLUDED IN GLA. BASEMENT HAS 2 DENS WITH CARPET FLOORING.
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $489,900
