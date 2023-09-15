LAKE LIFE IS CALLING! NOW IS YOUR CHANCE TO OWN A CUSTOM BUILT HOME ON A DOUBLE LOT ON COUNTRY CLUB SHORES! NOTHING WAS OVERLOOKED WHEN DESIGNING THIS HOUSE WITH SHELBY LUMBER. THE KITCHEN FEATURES CUSTOM CABINETRY, BUILT IN OVENS, HIDDEN WALK IN PANTRY, LARGE ISLAND. OPEN CONCEPT IS GREAT FOR ENTERTAINING. AMAZING LAKE VIEWS. MAIN FLOOR AND LOWER LEVEL LAUNDRY ROOMS. DECK OFF THE KITCHEN. BASEMENT HAS TWO WALK-OUTS TO THE BACKYARD. BEDROOMS HAVE LARGE WALK-IN CLOSETS. GEOTHERMAL HEATING & AIR I
4 Bedroom Home in COLUMBUS - $685,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
Nebraska coach Matt Rhule explains his side of the "all respect was gone" comment made by Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders.
After nine months in operation, Columbus Area Childcare celebrated being up and running on Sept. 14 with an open house and ribbon-cutting.
Concerns about pay increases brought a couple of public comments during Aug. 5's
A 47-year-old Omaha doctor has been identified as the bicyclist who died Sunday after being struck by a motor vehicle just north of Valley.
'My Place is the Wright place': Wrights re-open My Place Bar in Duncan, excited to be involved in community
After seeing how Duncan needed the My Place Bar and Grill following its closure, Levi and Abbey Wright decided to re-open the neighborhood business.