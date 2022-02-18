 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $850,000

CUSTOM BUILT HOME IN A GORGEOUS SETTING! SITUATED ON 5 ACRES, AND INCLUDES A TRIPLE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, DETACHED OUTBUILDING (30'X40') WITH 3 CAR STALLS THAT IS INSULATED AND HEATED. 50X60X16 SENTINEL STEEL BUILDING, OUTDOOR POOL, AND SUNROOM OVERLOOKING POOL AREA! THIS BEAUTIFUL ACREAGE IS JUST MINUTES NORTH OF COLUMBUS IN WHISPERING RIDGE SUBDIVISION! ALL NEW FLOORING, OVERHEAD GARAGE DOORS, AND PELLA WINDOWS INSTALLED IN 2020. ALL POOL SUPPLIES STAY WITH THE HOUSE OUTDOOR PATIO FURNITURE IS NEGOTIABLE.

