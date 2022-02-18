CUSTOM BUILT HOME IN A GORGEOUS SETTING! SITUATED ON 5 ACRES, AND INCLUDES A TRIPLE CAR ATTACHED GARAGE, DETACHED OUTBUILDING (30'X40') WITH 3 CAR STALLS THAT IS INSULATED AND HEATED. 50X60X16 SENTINEL STEEL BUILDING, OUTDOOR POOL, AND SUNROOM OVERLOOKING POOL AREA! THIS BEAUTIFUL ACREAGE IS JUST MINUTES NORTH OF COLUMBUS IN WHISPERING RIDGE SUBDIVISION! ALL NEW FLOORING, OVERHEAD GARAGE DOORS, AND PELLA WINDOWS INSTALLED IN 2020. ALL POOL SUPPLIES STAY WITH THE HOUSE OUTDOOR PATIO FURNITURE IS NEGOTIABLE.
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $850,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A fatality has been reported in Friday morning car accident near Duncan.
On Monday evening, the Columbus Planning Commission approved the redevelopment plan for a casino, horse racetrack and hotel project northwest …
Hands have changed at the Schuyler Veterinary Clinic but the business will continue serving the Schuyler community.
Editor's note: This article previously contained an error, stating that Molly Parsons earned her bachelor's and master's degrees at the Univer…
The Nebraska legislature passed a bill reducing inheritance tax on Friday morning, but Platte County Board of Supervisors Chairman Jerry Micek…
An Olympic gold medalist who has Columbus ties is once again representing Team USA at this year’s Winter Games.
Now she can't imagine a better way to spend her afternoons and weekends, but just a few months ago Columbus High sophomore Danica Taylor was c…
“The Pickers have seen a lot of rusty gold over the years and are always looking to discover something they’ve never seen before,” the show said in announcing the April visit to Nebraska.
More than a dozen and a half people were in the audience of the Platte County Board of Supervisors meeting room on Tuesday for a public hearin…
Deputy Douglas County Attorney Alexander Kelly wrote in a petition for temporary custody of the baby that the woman had admitted to drug use, uses alcohol and “has refused drug rehabilitation services offered by hospital staff.”