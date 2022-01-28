OVER 6600 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE IN THIS RANCH STYLE WALKOUT ON DOUBLE LOT AT CHRISTOPHERS COVE LAKE. EXTERIOR GAS POWERED TORCHES, FIREPIT, AND GRILL ON LARGE PATIO WITH ALL TYPES OF ENTERTAINMENT OPPORTUNITES ACCENTED BY A BEAUTIFUL STONE WATERFALL. ELEGANT ENTREE SIDED BY STUDY AND FORMAL DINING ROOM. INCREDIBLE NATURAL LIGHT THRU OUT THE HOME. MAIN FLOOR LIVING AND FAMILY ROOM FEATURES FIREPLACE AND SENSATIONAL VIEWS OF THE LAKE. FOUR BEDROOMS WITH EACH HAVING THEIR OWN PRIVATE BATH.
4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $995,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A man facing a murder charge out of Columbus will be making his first appearance in Platte County Court on Thursday, Jan. 27.
The T-Bone Truck Stop in Columbus has been a part of the Lehr family for over 20 years and that legacy recently expanded to Duncan.
Platte County
Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Monday saw a flurry of activity on the local news scene with the announcement of a murder in Columbus over the p…
Columbus is considering public/private partnerships to help keep costs down for new single-family homes.
After 40-plus years in education, Jody Timm has seen how the schooling has changed.
Area county boards oppose a proposed state bill that would increase certain exemptions for the inheritance tax, thereby decreasing the amount …
Schuyler junior Diego Maganda claimed his first gold medal of the season at Friday's David City Invite, also earning the Warriors their first …
The Kentucky Derby may not be until May, but the St. Bonaventure Night of Entertainment committee is hoping to get residents into the famous h…
Loup Public Power District plans to pay $1 million to Cornhusker Public Power District to take over annexed Humphrey customers.