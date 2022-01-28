4 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $995,000

OVER 6600 SQ FT OF LIVING SPACE IN THIS RANCH STYLE WALKOUT ON DOUBLE LOT AT CHRISTOPHERS COVE LAKE. EXTERIOR GAS POWERED TORCHES, FIREPIT, AND GRILL ON LARGE PATIO WITH ALL TYPES OF ENTERTAINMENT OPPORTUNITES ACCENTED BY A BEAUTIFUL STONE WATERFALL. ELEGANT ENTREE SIDED BY STUDY AND FORMAL DINING ROOM. INCREDIBLE NATURAL LIGHT THRU OUT THE HOME. MAIN FLOOR LIVING AND FAMILY ROOM FEATURES FIREPLACE AND SENSATIONAL VIEWS OF THE LAKE. FOUR BEDROOMS WITH EACH HAVING THEIR OWN PRIVATE BATH.