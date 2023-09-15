IF YOU ARE LOOKING FOR A COUNTRY GET AWAY LOOK NO FURTHER! THIS HOME OFFERS 6.06 ACRES, A BEAUTIFUL 2 STORY HOME WITH CHARACTER AND MANY UPDATES! 4 BEDROOMS, 3.5 BATHROOMS. THE BARN LOFT IS SET UP FOR PARTIES, WEDDINGS, ANNIVERSARIES, AND FAMILY GATHERINGS. COMES WITH A SINK, WOOD BURING STOVE AND HEATED BATHROOM WITH A SHOWER. THE TACK ROOM IS HEATED TOO. PERFECT FOR HORSES WITH MULTIPLE STALLS, TACK ROOM, AND PASTURE. THERE ARE 3 CAMPER HOOKUPS ON THE PROPERTY, A ZIP LINE, AND A FIRE PIT AREA.