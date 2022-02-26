Welcome to 306 South Ash Street. This home is scheduled to be completed by June 1st, 2022. Situated on a corner lot this home has many features to rave about. As you walk in the stylish stone front covered porch you will enter a large open concept Living Room/ Kitchen and Dining Room. Neutral colors throughout the house; flooring will be a light gray luxury vinyl plank and bedrooms will have plush neutral colored carpet. Kitchen have gray shaker style cabinets with beautiful white granite countertops. Trim and doors throughout the house will be mission style and white in color. Off the open concept area to the you will find the exit to the garage and a spacious laundry room. To the right side of the house is a full bathroom, bedroom, and your master suite area. The master is approx 14 x 13 with a large closet and master bathroom. Downstairs will be finished and will include a huge family room, 2 bedrooms equip with egress windows, a full bathroom, storage room and storm shelter under porch. More pictures to come! Call today!!
4 Bedroom Home in Genoa - $299,000
