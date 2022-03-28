 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Genoa - $87,500

4 Bedroom Home in Genoa - $87,500

SO MUCH POTENTIAL WITH THIS 4 BEDROOM, 1.25 BATH! OVERSIZED 2 CAR GARAGE AND FENCED IN YARD. THIS HOME NEEDS A LITTLE TLC BUT ITS GOT GOOD BONES AND IS PRICED TO SELL. DONT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY. SELLER REQUESTS CASH OR CONVENTIONAL FINANCING. THIS HOME IS BEING SOLD AS-IS.

