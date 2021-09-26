ALL BRICK 3 + 1 BEDROOM. THREE BATHROOM HOME. MASTER BEDROOM HAS HALF BATH. MAIN FLOOR UTILITY ROOM WITH FULL BATHROOM ON MAIN FLOOR. SUNROOM INCLUDES AN ORIGINAL STAINED GLASS WINDOW. 2ND KITCHEN IN BASEMENT, FAMILY ROOM, WORKSHOP AREA IN BASEMENT AS WELL. UNDERGROUND SPRINKLERS AND 10X12 VINYL SHED.
4 Bedroom Home in Schuyler - $245,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The boy was deer hunting when he spotted someone trying to steal a tractor and wood splitter, a family lawyer said.
A portion of the Nebraska Expressway System appears to be finally undergoing expansion, as discussed during the Columbus Area Chamber of Comme…
The loved ones of Darlene Cepel are working together to give the Columbus woman the send-off she deserves following her unexpected passing ear…
It took a two-hour battle for a Warrensburg man to catch a monstrous, 750-pound alligator in Mississippi — and it had an ancient surprise inside.
- Updated
Two fourth-quarter defensive stands gave a reeling Scotus Central Catholic football team just what it needed to hold off an upset bid from Wes…
A Schuyler area native is few months into the opening of his own business, which serves Schuyler and Columbus.
- Updated
Oakland-Craig handed Aquinas Catholic its first loss of the 2020 season in a No. 1 vs. No. 2 matchup that featured big plays by the host Knigh…
The Rev. Michael F. Gutgsell, former chancellor of the Archdiocese of Omaha, is accused of stealing $179,000 from another priest and $96,000 from a parish in Springfield.
A Schuyler area native is few months into the opening of his own business, which serves Columbus and Schuyler.
Deputies released the video — which shows at least two separate aggressors who appear to be repeatedly punching and kicking a girl who is on the ground — in an effort to identify the attackers.