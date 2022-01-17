 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Silver Creek - $375,000

This captivating property sits on 12.71 acres of lakefront land. This home is ready to be finished with your personal touches to enjoy year round or as a dream weekend getaway. The home features 3-4 bedrooms, with a large master suite. Enjoy the walkout to YOUR private beach for a quiet evening of sitting by a fire or great fishing. The finished studio apt above the 3 car garage is an added bon

