4 Bedroom Home in Silver Creek - $430,000

OPPORTUNITIES ABOUND ON THIS 10+ ACRE LAKEFRONT, RIVERFRONT PROPERTY! INVESTORS, ENTREPRENEURS, SUMMER HOME OR YOUR PERSONAL RESIDENCE; ALL ARE POSSIBILITIES ON THIS 4+ BED PROPERTY. AIRBNB, WEDDING VENUE, RESTAURANT ARE ALL JUST A FEW POSSIBILITIES. THIS 4+ BEDROOM HOME IS WAITING TO BE FINISHED WITH YOUR VISION. THE MAIN HOME IS STUDDED AND PLUMBED WITH MOST ELECTRICAL COMPLETE. A FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT ABOVE THE 3 CAR GARAGE IS MOVE IN READY!