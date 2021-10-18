 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Silver Creek - $430,000

4 Bedroom Home in Silver Creek - $430,000

OPPORTUNITIES ABOUND ON THIS 10+ ACRE LAKEFRONT, RIVERFRONT PROPERTY! INVESTORS, ENTREPRENEURS, SUMMER HOME OR YOUR PERSONAL RESIDENCE; ALL ARE POSSIBILITIES ON THIS 4+ BED PROPERTY. AIRBNB, WEDDING VENUE, RESTAURANT ARE ALL JUST A FEW POSSIBILITIES. THIS 4+ BEDROOM HOME IS WAITING TO BE FINISHED WITH YOUR VISION. THE MAIN HOME IS STUDDED AND PLUMBED WITH MOST ELECTRICAL COMPLETE. A FURNISHED STUDIO APARTMENT ABOVE THE 3 CAR GARAGE IS MOVE IN READY!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News