4 Bedroom Home in Silver Creek - $430,000

Opportunities abound on this 10+ acre lakefront, riverfront property! Investors, entrepreneurs, summer home or your personal residence; ll are possibilities on this 4+ bed property. AirBnB, wedding venue, restaurant are all just a few possibilities. This 4+ bedroom home is waiting to be finished with your vision. The main home is studded and plumbed with most electrical complete.

