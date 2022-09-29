4H Nebraska State Fair Results

Colfax County 4-H Nebraska State Fair Results

The Colfax County 4-H state fair results are as follows.

Cody Jedlicka: beef showmanship-purple ribbon; market beef-red ribbon.

Jace Prinz: beef showmanship-purple ribbon; Reserve Champion Foundation Simmental Breeding Heifer; breeding beef-purple ribbon; breeding beef-purple ribbon; shadow box-blue ribbon.

Bela Jedlicka: fabric covered furniture-purple ribbon and special recognition; fairy miniature garden-white ribbon; original watercolor artwork-blue ribbon.

Max Morfeld: heritage family tree exhibit-blue ribbon.

Cooper Fehringer: shadow box-blue ribbon; fish harvesting equipment-purple ribbon; scones-purple ribbon.

Akryn Bell: other historical exhibit-purple ribbon; red ribbon in the Horticulture ID contest; white ribbon in the Weed and Grass ID contest.

Taylor Steffensmeier: heritage other exhibit-blue ribbon; loaf quick bread-blue ribbon; coffee cake-purple ribbon; foam cake-purple ribbon; desert garden-purple ribbon.

ViviAnne Sayer: other historical exhibit-red ribbon; medium pieced quilt-blue ribbon; furniture-outdoor living-blue ribbon.

Cash Fehringer: shadow box-blue ribbon; accessory made from wood-blue ribbon; fish harvesting equipment-purple ribbon; wildlife harvesting equipment board exhibit-purple ribbon; specialty bread-blue ribbon; double crust fruit pie-blue ribbon.

Blake Loseke: this is who I am poem-purple ribbon; candid photography display-blue ribbon; expression through color photography display-blue ribbon.

Claire Holoubek: creative technique and lighting display photography-red ribbon; creative composition photography display-blue ribbon; abstract photography display-blue ribbon.

Eliza Bailey: advance techniques and lighting photography print-purple ribbon; advance composition photography print-red ribbon; human development creative arts-blue ribbon; healthy baked product-blue ribbon; specialty pastry-purple ribbon; 4th place purple ribbon in the Horticulture ID contest.

Sophia Morfeld: beginning fashion accessory-blue ribbon.

Lindley Bailey: beyond the needle color wheel-blue ribbon; human development, health and physical development-blue ribbon; red ribbon in the Horticulture ID contest.

Zachary Gall: embellished garment with original design-blue ribbon.

Audrey Ruskamp: original designed fabric yardage-blue ribbon; item constructed from original designed fabric yardage-purple ribbon; home accessory made with felted wool-purple ribbon; specialty pastry-purple ribbon.

Rebecca Hastreiter: advanced fashion accessory-red ribbon.

Luke Eisenmann: steam clothing 2 vest-purple ribbon; alter your pattern-purple ribbon and special recognition; white bread-purple ribbon; specialty rolls-purple ribbon.

Rowan Stodola: crocheted home environment item-purple ribbon; design decisions 2D accessory-red ribbon; outdoor living accessory-blue ribbon; loaf quick bread-blue ribbon; scones-blue ribbon.

Kara Eisenmann: large pieced quilt-purple ribbon and special recognition; pressure canning-red ribbon; vegetable or seed display-blue ribbon; small animal poster or display-purple ribbon.

Aubrie Hanna: needlework accessory-purple ribbon; original pencil or chalk drawing-purple ribbon; textile garment or accessory-purple ribbon.

Garrett Graham: fish display-purple ribbon.

Justin Eisenmann: cross section forestry display-blue ribbon; large, pieced quilt-blue ribbon; 2D textile accessory-purple ribbon; wildlife diorama-blue ribbon; large animal poster or display-purple ribbon; 4th place purple ribbon in the Entomology Contest; 8th place blue ribbon in the Weed and Grass ID contest.

Levi Andersen: tanned hides or taxidermy-purple ribbon.

Cody Wendt: wildlife diorama-red ribbon; potatoes-white ribbon.

Josh Eisenmann: wildlife diorama-blue ribbon; weed identification book-purple ribbon; macrophotography-purple ribbon; large animal poster or display-purple ribbon and special recognition; lighting comparison-purple ribbon and special recognition; 3rd place purple ribbon in the Weed and Grass ID contest; 3rd place purple ribbon in the Entomology Contest.

Hayden Andersen: tanned hides or taxidermy-purple ribbon.

Sydney Reeves: recipe file box-red ribbon; first aid kit-red ribbon.

Ella Kappel: three jar jelled exhibit-purple ribbon; butternut squash-blue ribbon; peppers-purple ribbon; okra-red ribbon.

Bailey Prinz: double crust fruit pie-blue ribbon; shadow box-purple ribbon.

Alexis Kracl: family food traditions-purple ribbon.

Nora Ruskamp: ethnic food exhibit display-purple ribbon; foam cake-purple ribbon.

Kaylee Brabec: candy-blue ribbon.

Logan Sayers: onions-red ribbon.

Hayden Bailey: special agronomy project-blue ribbon; 10th place blue ribbon in the Horticulture ID Contest.

Collin Hopkins: rocket-white ribbon.

Levi Belina: woodworking article-purple ribbon and special recognition.

Gunnar Wolfe: welding art-blue ribbon.

Addison Vavricek: senior goat showmanship-purple ribbon; market goat-purple ribbon.

Daphne Jedlicka: sheep showmanship-purple ribbon; market sheep-purple ribbon; market sheep-blue ribbon.

Allison Vavricek: senior sheep showmanship-purple ribbon, Grand Champion; market lamb-purple ribbon, Grand Champion Hampshire Market Lamb.

Carmen Malena: senior swine showmanship-purple ribbon, Grand Champion; market barrow-purple ribbon, Reserve Champion Market Barrow.