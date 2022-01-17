 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $135,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $135,000

ARE YOU LOOKING FOR A SIZEABLE HOUSE WITH PLENTY OF BEDROOMS? THIS IS THE ONE YOU'RE LOOKING FOR! THIS HOME FEATURES 5 BEDROOMS AND 2 BATHROOMS WITH A FULL BASEMENT. THIS HOME IS BEING SOLD AS-IS AND WILL REQUIRE SOME REPAIRS BUT HAS SOME GREAT INCOME POTENTIAL. CALL TODAY!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sarah Ehlers joins Chamber

Sarah Ehlers joins Chamber

On Monday, Sarah Ehlers started the job she was made to do: Talent and Workforce Development Director for the Columbus Area Chamber of Commerce.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News