THIS IS THE ONE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR! THIS 5-BEDROOM RANCH FEATURING A DOUBLE GARAGE (26X30) IS JUST WAITING FOR YOU. PLENTY OF ENTERTAINMENT ROOM INSIDE AND OUT! CALL FOR A PERSONAL SHOWING TODAY.
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $219,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
One person was pronounced dead at the scene, and another was flown to Bryan West Campus in Lincoln, where they later died. The shooter is also dead, according to the Nebraska State Patrol, after an employee returned fire.
Kurt Frenzen wasn't necessarily concerned by his team's pregame manner. But there was certainly something a little eerie about how Lakeview wa…
The Columbus Police Department (CPD) released further information on the Saturday car accident that resulted in serious injuries.
A former Lakeview Community Schools teacher has helped lead a local floriculture team to the 94th National FFA Convention and Expo in Indianap…
Beautifully Baked Bakery’s shelves were filled with cookies, fudge, mini cupcakes, brownies and more Thursday morning as sisters Maddy and Bri…
She was trying her best not to give away any nervous ticks or signs of anxiety. When Hannah Allen first went out to the mound as a freshman fo…
Columbus Rescue Mission Inc. took a step forward in establishing a new shelter following Columbus City Council’s approval of two of the nonpro…
John Klosterman, 85, has been a pillar of the David City community for many years.
Two Columbus men sustained serious injuries following a Saturday night car accident.
Columbus High, Lakeview and Scotus Central Catholic are all into the playoffs for just the third time in the history of the city. Each of the …