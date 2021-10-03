5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $220,000

COME CHECK OUT THIS CHARMING AND UPDATED HOME LOCATED WITHIN WALKING DISTANCE TO CENTENNIAL SCHOOL AND PARK. WITH 5 BEDROOMS AND TWO BATHROOMS, THIS HOME OFFERS A WIDE VARIETY OF OPTIONS. SOME RECENT FEATURES INCLUDE, NEW GUTTERS AND ROOF IN 2018, REVERSE OSMOSIS IN 2020, NEST SMART THERMOSTAT AND DOORBELL, UNDERGROUND SPRINKLERS, LARGE SHED, BEAUTIFUL LARGE DECK AND PERGOLA OFFER A PERFECT VIEW OF THE OPEN FIELD BEHIND THIS PROPERTY!