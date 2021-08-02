 Skip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $249,500

IF COUNTRY LIVING CLOSE TO TOWN IS WHAT YOU ARE LOOKING FOR, HERE IS YOUR HOME! IT IS A 3+2 BEDROOM HOME, 2-BATH ON A LARGE LOT. PLENTY OF ROOM FOR WHAT YOU NEED! LARGE FAMILY ROOM WITH A FIREPLACE FOR ENTERTAINING OR JUST RELAXING. SCHEDULE YOUR APPOINTMENT TODAY.

