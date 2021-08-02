5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $320,000

THIS HOME TURNED OUT GREAT AFTER IT'S COMPLETE MAKEOVER! IT IS READY FOR ENTERTAINING BOTH INSIDE AND OUT! IT FEATURES 5 BEDROOMS, 3 BATHROOMS, AN OFFICE AND 3 LARGE LIVINGROOMS WITH ONE FEATURING A NICE BAR. WITH OVER 3400 SQ.FT. OF FINISHED LIVING SPACE AND SITTING ON A LARGE HALF ACRE LOT, THIS HOME IS AN ABSOLUTE MUST SEE! CALL TODAY FOR YOUR PRIVATE SHOWING!