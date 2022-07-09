5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $385,000

UPDATE: SELLER NOW OFFERING $5,000 TOWARDS BUYERS CLOSING COSTS & PREPAIDS. LOOKING FOR A HOME WITH THE "COUNTRY FEEL" YET CLOSE TO TOWN? THIS STUNNING HOME IS LOCATED ON A LARGE LOT IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD ON NE SIDE OF COLUMBUS! HOME OFFERS FLOOR TO CEILING STONE COVERED WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE LOCATED IN LIVING ROOM. LARGE FAMILY ROOM IN BASEMENT INCLUDES BAR MADE WITH REAL BARN WOOD, ALL STAYS WITH THE PROPERTY. LAUNDRY LOCATED IN BASEMENT NEXT TO NEWLY CONSTRUCTED BATHROOM.