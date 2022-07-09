UPDATE: SELLER NOW OFFERING $5,000 TOWARDS BUYERS CLOSING COSTS & PREPAIDS. LOOKING FOR A HOME WITH THE "COUNTRY FEEL" YET CLOSE TO TOWN? THIS STUNNING HOME IS LOCATED ON A LARGE LOT IN A GREAT NEIGHBORHOOD ON NE SIDE OF COLUMBUS! HOME OFFERS FLOOR TO CEILING STONE COVERED WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE LOCATED IN LIVING ROOM. LARGE FAMILY ROOM IN BASEMENT INCLUDES BAR MADE WITH REAL BARN WOOD, ALL STAYS WITH THE PROPERTY. LAUNDRY LOCATED IN BASEMENT NEXT TO NEWLY CONSTRUCTED BATHROOM.
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $385,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The boy was with his parents and two brothers in the pool area of the York hotel when the roof collapsed. A family member reportedly tried to lift a roof segment off the boy, but it was too heavy.
The body of a teenager has been recovered following a July 5 incident.
Phyllis Wragge
Schuyler graduate Easton Hall said he learned a lot after completing his freshman season playing basketball on the Peru State junior varsity team.
Battle Creek starting pitcher Kaleb Kummer held the Platte Center Post #283 Bank of the Valley Lakeview Seniors to just three hits, leading to…
Platte Center's 50th annual Fourth of July Celebration came to a close on July 4.
Columbus Community Hospital recently received $12.6 million from the Nebraska Department of Economic Development’s (DED) Shovel-Ready Capital …
While the sign outside of J. Patrick's says "Tuxedos," the Columbus menswear store does so much more.
Hadley Osten has turned a piece of family history into a project for this year’s Platte County Fair.
There’s an angel looking over David City.