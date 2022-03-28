 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $385,000

  • Updated
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $385,000

MODERN FARMHOUSE INSPIRED HOME FEATURS 5 BEDROOMS & 3 BATHROOMS. THE KITCHEN HAS QUARTZ COUNTERTOPS, SS APPLIANCES & WALK-IN PANTRY. LIVING ROOM FEATURES ELECTRIC FIREPLACE. DUAL SINKS & WALK IN TILED SHOWER IN THE MASTER. ALL BATHS HAVE TILED SHOWERS & THE BASEMENT BATH FEATURES A JETTED TUB. ENTERTAING WILL BE A BREEZE W/ THE WET BAR & COPIOUS AMOUNTS OF SPACE! THE BACKYARD HAS PLENTY OF SPACE FOR KIDS TO RUN, PETS TO PLAY OR WHATEVER YOUR HEART DESIRES. CLOSING DATE OF 5/23/2022 OR AFTER.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Former North Bend teacher sought in abuse case

Former North Bend teacher sought in abuse case

Craig Schmeckpeper is accused of grabbing an elementary student out of line during physical education class, pinning the child’s arms behind his back and telling other students “Free hits as you go by."

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News