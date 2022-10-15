 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
5 Bedroom Home in Columbus - $385,000

COME SEE THIS BEAUTIFUL 5 BEDROOM, 3 BATH HOME. NEWER BUILDS ALL AROUND, CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, PONDS AND GYMS. NO MODERNIZING IS NEEDED HERE! PERFECT FOR ENTERTAINING. LARGE GARAGE AND PRIVATE MASTER SUITE ARE JUST A COUPLE OF FEATURES! SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWING TODAY!

